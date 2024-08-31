Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $323,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $36.46 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

