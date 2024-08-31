Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,084 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $4,698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of MYE opened at $15.29 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $568.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

