Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 158.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

