Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,737 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 781.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

