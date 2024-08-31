Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Primo Water worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,794,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,953,000 after buying an additional 91,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 387,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

