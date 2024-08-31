Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 144,555 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

CCEP stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

