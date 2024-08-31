Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,032 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.3 %

HAE opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

