Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.