Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,633 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $6,041,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 302,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $66.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $553,819.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,155.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,444 shares of company stock worth $8,395,573 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

