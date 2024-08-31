Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 354 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,373.33 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,380.83. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,272.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,255.87.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

