Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,294 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,294 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

