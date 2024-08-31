Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 54,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.