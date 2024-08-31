Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,194 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Laureate Education worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.42 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

