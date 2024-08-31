Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,409 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 440,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $33.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

