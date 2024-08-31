Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Down 30.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) were down 30.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Eight Capital downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital now has a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$32.50. Parex Resources traded as low as C$11.87 and last traded at C$11.93. Approximately 1,026,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 577,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.26.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,115.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.32.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.0255814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

