Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,915 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,893 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 436,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $41.71 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

