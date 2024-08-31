Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,111 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,805.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

