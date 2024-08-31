Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,652 shares of company stock worth $300,226 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

