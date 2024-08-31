Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 489,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.57. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Paragon 28 Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

