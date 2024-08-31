Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 780 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,513,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 317,277 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

