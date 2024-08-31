Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $90.98 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.