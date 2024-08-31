Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $38.90 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

