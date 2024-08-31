Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

