Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,327,000 after buying an additional 121,701 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,959,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,620,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,059,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

