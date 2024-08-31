Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,713 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $67.33 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.