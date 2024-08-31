Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Simmons First National worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.5 %

SFNC opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

