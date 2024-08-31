Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.

NYSE ULS opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

