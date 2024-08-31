Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 515,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 105.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

