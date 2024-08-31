Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 208,421 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,421 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.75.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

