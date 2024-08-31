Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $53.03 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

