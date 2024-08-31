Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,830 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.71.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $165.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.