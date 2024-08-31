Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

