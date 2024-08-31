Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of PRA Group worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

View Our Latest Report on PRAA

PRA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.