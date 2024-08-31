Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Bowhead Specialty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at $2,770,000.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:BOW opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.28 million. Bowhead Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.