Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Titan Machinery worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

