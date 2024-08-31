Peter Macphail Purchases 500,000 Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDSGet Free Report) Director Peter Macphail acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CVE:RDS opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$64.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.70. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

