Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.77. 4,514,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 38,416,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of -483.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 181,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

