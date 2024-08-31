PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $44,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

