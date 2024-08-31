Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.00 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $850.56 million, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

