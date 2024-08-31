PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Position Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after buying an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,150,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

PJT stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,783.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,168. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

