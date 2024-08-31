Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $351.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

