POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of POSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

