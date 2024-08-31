Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Powell Industries worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of POWL opened at $167.44 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $209.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $3,138,168. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

