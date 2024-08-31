Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 112,479 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,983,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $127,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,301.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

