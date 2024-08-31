Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 36,124 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 24.89% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $44,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,438,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $20.41.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.