Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 39,657 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $50,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.