Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 56,231 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of General Mills worth $48,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

