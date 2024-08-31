Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $111,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

