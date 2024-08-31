Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 104,359 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,359 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $43,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

