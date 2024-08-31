Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 328 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Moderna worth $43,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at $265,656,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,736 shares of company stock valued at $46,330,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

